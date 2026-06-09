Sokor firms join Nvidia’s expansion

Nvidia has signed a series of strategic partnerships with South Korean technology leaders, including SK Hynix, SK Telecom, Naver, LG and Hyundai Motor Group, as the AI chip giant moves to strengthen its supply chain and accelerate the development of next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure.

A key agreement with memory chip maker SK Hynix establishes a multiyear technology partnership to develop advanced memory solutions for AI data centers. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the company already purchases “billions and billions of dollars” worth of chips from SK Hynix annually and expects that figure to grow substantially. Other agreements include plans for gigawatt-scale AI cloud infrastructure, robotics, autonomous mobility and future data center technologies.