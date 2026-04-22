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Meralco bags Grand Stevie, 11 awards at Asia-Pacific rites

Meralco bags Grand Stevie, 11 awards at Asia-Pacific rites
PHOTO courtesy of Power Philippines/WEB
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The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has secured a Grand Stevie Award along with 11 additional distinctions at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, underscoring its initiatives in sustainability, innovation, and corporate social responsibility.

The awards were presented during ceremonies held in Macao, China, where Meralco’s campaign, “No One Left in the Dark: How Meralco Brought 24/7 Sustainable Power to Cagbalete Island,” emerged as the highest-rated nomination among entries from the four countries with the most submissions. The project delivers round-the-clock, sustainable electricity to off-grid communities in Cagbalete Island, Quezon province.

Meralco bags Grand Stevie, 11 awards at Asia-Pacific rites
Meralco bags Grand Stevie, 11 awards in Asia-Pacific

Two Gold Stevies

The same campaign also earned two Gold Stevies under the Sustainability & Climate Protection Services and Innovation in Corporate Social Responsibility Videos categories.

Cagbalete Island 24/7 electricity Meralco initiative
Meralco Stevie Awards 2026 sustainability project
Asia Pacific Stevie Awards corporate social responsibility

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