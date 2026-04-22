Meralco bags Grand Stevie, 11 awards at Asia-Pacific rites

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has secured a Grand Stevie Award along with 11 additional distinctions at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, underscoring its initiatives in sustainability, innovation, and corporate social responsibility.

The awards were presented during ceremonies held in Macao, China, where Meralco’s campaign, “No One Left in the Dark: How Meralco Brought 24/7 Sustainable Power to Cagbalete Island,” emerged as the highest-rated nomination among entries from the four countries with the most submissions. The project delivers round-the-clock, sustainable electricity to off-grid communities in Cagbalete Island, Quezon province.