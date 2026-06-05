Laptop war heats up as Dell targets MacBook Neo

Dell Technologies has launched a redesigned XPS 13 laptop, positioning the device as a direct competitor to MacBook Neo, the budget-friendly notebook that has become one of Apple’s biggest hardware successes this year.

The new XPS 13 starts at $699, or $599 for students, slightly above the MacBook Neo’s $599 retail price and $499 education pricing. Dell is countering with premium features, including a high-resolution touch display, backlit keyboard, WiFi 7 connectivity and a lighter design weighing 2.2 pounds. The base model also includes 512GB of storage, matching the higher-tier MacBook Neo configuration.

Dell executives said the company views the Neo’s success as validation of demand for affordable premium laptops. The XPS 13 offers up to 32GB of memory, a display with refresh rates up to 120Hz and battery life rated at up to 17 hours of streaming. The launch comes as Windows PC makers race to challenge Apple’s momentum in the entry-level laptop segment, with rivals such as Acer also introducing competing devices ahead of the back-to-school season.