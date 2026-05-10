Kia doubles up

At SM Mall of Asia in Pasay, Kia joined one of the bigger test drive events on the local motoring calendar. Visitors were able to drive the Sonet, Carnival Diesel, Carnival Turbo Hybrid, Sorento Turbo Hybrid, Kia EV5 and flagship EV9.

Product specialists were also on hand to answer questions from buyers who wanted to compare fuel, hybrid and electric choices before making a decision.

Kia Philippines managing director Jay Lopez said the brand wanted to bring its vehicles closer to customers in more than one area at the same time.

“The Kia Movement has always been about bringing our vehicles to where Filipinos are, and this May, we are doing exactly that on two fronts simultaneously, in Metro Manila and in Central Luzon,” Lopez said.

The Clark stop served buyers from Pampanga and nearby provinces who did not have to travel to Manila to check the lineup. At SM City Clark, visitors were able to test drive the Sonet, Carnival Turbo Hybrid, Sorento Turbo Hybrid and EV5.

Kia also offered cash discounts during the four-day run. The Sonet EX came with a P110,000 cash discount, while the Sonet K-Style Edition had a P100,000 cash incentive. The Carnival SX Diesel carried the biggest discount at P450,000.

The Carnival EX and SX+ Turbo Hybrid variants came with P170,000 in cash savings, while the Sorento EX Turbo Hybrid had a P220,000 cash discount.

The mix of vehicles showed where Kia now wants to meet buyers. Some customers still look for familiar fuel-powered options.

Others want a hybrid that can stretch fuel use in traffic and long drives. A growing group also wants to try an EV before deciding if it already fits their daily routine.

Lopez said the events allowed Kia to speak to different kinds of buyers in one weekend.