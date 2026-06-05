IT-BPM sector pushes operational resilience

Business continuity and operational resilience are becoming critical competitive advantages for companies in the Philippine IT-BPM sector as disruptions grow more frequent and interconnected, industry leaders said during the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) Business Resiliency Forum 2026.

Held under the theme “Firewall to Frontline: Security, Strategy and Stability,” the forum brought together executives and practitioners to discuss how organizations can move beyond traditional disaster recovery plans and embed resilience into daily operations. Participants cited cyber threats, geopolitical tensions, infrastructure issues and climate-related events as among the growing risks facing businesses.