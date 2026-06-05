IT-BPM sector pushes operational resilience

Business continuity and operational resilience are becoming critical competitive advantages for companies in the Philippine IT-BPM sector as disruptions grow more frequent and interconnected, industry leaders said during the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) Business Resiliency Forum 2026.
Held under the theme “Firewall to Frontline: Security, Strategy and Stability,” the forum brought together executives and practitioners to discuss how organizations can move beyond traditional disaster recovery plans and embed resilience into daily operations. Participants cited cyber threats, geopolitical tensions, infrastructure issues and climate-related events as among the growing risks facing businesses.
During the event, EY Global Delivery Services (GDS) Philippines emphasized that resilience should be viewed not only as a response mechanism but also as a driver of client trust, workforce protection and long-term competitiveness. “Business continuity planning is an organization’s playbook for disruption. But what makes it effective is how it is translated into actions that respond to people’s real needs,” said Dench Decino, location leader of EY GDS Philippines. Risk management leader Ira Menon added that resilience is measured by an organization’s ability to make decisions, mobilize teams and adapt quickly when disruptions occur.