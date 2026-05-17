The business of resilience

For the Philippines, this matters enormously. We are one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world. Every year, we experience disruptions from typhoons, floods, heat and other extreme weather events. These are no longer occasional interruptions. They are operating realities. For businesses, this affects everything: power reliability, food supply, transportation, insurance, construction costs, employee safety and long-term investment decisions. A factory that floods repeatedly is not simply an operational problem. It eventually is a financial problem.

A supply chain disrupted every few months becomes a competitiveness problem. An infrastructure asset built for yesterday’s climate conditions may not perform as expected over the next 20 or 30 years. This is why resilience can no longer sit only under sustainability teams or corporate social responsibility programs. The more progressive companies globally are now bringing resilience directly into boardroom discussions. Not as a public relations exercise or for compliance, but as part of strategy, risk management, capital allocation and long-term business survival. Some companies now require resilience assessments before approving major investments. Others use climate and disruption scenarios when evaluating future projects. Banks are beginning to incorporate physical climate risks into loan portfolios and credit analysis. This is a major shift in thinking.

For decades, businesses were optimized mainly for efficiency. Lean supply chains, just-in-time systems, lower costs or maximum utilization. But recent years have reminded us that systems optimized only for efficiency can also become fragile. The pandemic exposed this. Global supply chain disruptions exposed this. Extreme weather events continue to expose this. The companies that will likely succeed in the future may not simply be the fastest-growing or the most efficient. They may be the most adaptive.

And there is another important insight here. Resilience is not only about avoiding losses. It is also becoming a source of opportunity. There is growing demand for resilient infrastructure, distributed energy, microgrids, water security systems, climate analytics, resilience financing, and smarter supply chain solutions. Businesses that help others remain operational during disruption may become increasingly valuable. In short, resilience itself is becoming an economic sector.

This is why governance matters. If resilience remains treated as a compliance checklist, organizations will likely respond too slowly. But when resilience becomes embedded in investment decisions, enterprise risk frameworks, and long-term planning, companies begin behaving differently. They prepare differently. They invest differently. They think differently.

And perhaps that is the biggest lesson from all this. Resilience is no longer simply about bouncing back after disruption. It is about building organizations that can continue creating value despite disruption. In an increasingly uncertain world, that may become one of the most important competitive advantages of all. And on the good side, perhaps this is also an opportunity for Philippine businesses. Not merely to survive disruption — but to lead in building more adaptive, durable and future-ready enterprises for the region.