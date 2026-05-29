Why ‘chop-chop’ is common in Metro Manila

Urban decay happens when parts of a city slowly fall into disrepair over time. A drainage grate vanishes overnight. A street sign quietly disappears from a corner. A metal gate is replaced with plywood after its hinges and panels are stripped away. Small pieces of tax-funded infrastructure go missing almost as soon as they are put up.
Locally, this phenomenon is often casually referred to as “chop-chop,” the dismantling and resale of metal parts into the scrap economy. While it is easy to dismiss this as petty theft, the issue is often a symptom of something larger about the relationship between poverty, infrastructure and the design of our cities.
Firstly, we have to view this trend through the lens of economic realities in Metro Manila and the behaviors correlated with them. Millions of Filipinos continue to live under conditions of economic vulnerability, particularly in dense urban areas where informal livelihoods remain common. At the same time, the informal recycling economy remains deeply embedded in city life, as salvaged parts are sold through networks of waste pickers, junk shops and scrap traders.
Within that system, metal has immediate cash value. Steel, aluminum, copper and iron can all be resold quickly through informal channels with little paper trail. A standard cast-iron manhole cover can weigh between 40 and 70 kilograms. Even at conservative scrap prices, that weight can temporarily become food, transportation fare or utility money for someone under financial pressure.
The issue extends beyond scrap metal alone. Electricity pilferage and illegal connections, particularly in densely populated urban communities, are also widespread. Under Republic Act 7832, electricity theft and the stealing of transmission materials are criminal offenses because of the financial and operational losses they create. Manila Electric Company has repeatedly stated that losses from illegal connections affect the broader grid and contribute to higher operational burdens. In some cases, electrical wires, transformers and utility components themselves are stolen and sold in informal markets.
The pattern is strikingly similar. Infrastructure designed for collective public use gradually becomes absorbed into parallel survival economies. A utility cable becomes copper value. Steel railing becomes scrap weight. A manhole cover becomes several meals.
What makes the situation particularly revealing is how our infrastructure is designed. Much of this vulnerable infrastructure has exposed and modular components: steel grates, detachable signs, bolted railings and accessible utility covers. These systems are efficient, standardized and relatively inexpensive to maintain, yet those same qualities also make them easy to dismantle.
The consequences are often cumulative rather than spectacular. Missing drainage covers become hazards during floods. Stolen signs reduce navigational clarity. Damaged electrical and rail components slowly erode the reliability of larger systems. Some local governments have even begun replacing metal manhole covers with concrete alternatives after repeated incidents of theft, quietly acknowledging the persistence of the problem.
Stronger policing may reduce incidents temporarily, but it does little to address the economic conditions that make these informal extraction systems viable in the first place. Long-term solutions must include economic opportunities, livelihood access and urban stability alongside better infrastructure design and material choices. We must begin treating urban and infrastructure vulnerability as interconnected rather than separate problems.
After all, a truly durable city is not simply one that can be built efficiently, but one that can remain intact despite the realities surrounding it.