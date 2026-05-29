Why ‘chop-chop’ is common in Metro Manila

Urban decay happens when parts of a city slowly fall into disrepair over time. A drainage grate vanishes overnight. A street sign quietly disappears from a corner. A metal gate is replaced with plywood after its hinges and panels are stripped away. Small pieces of tax-funded infrastructure go missing almost as soon as they are put up.

Locally, this phenomenon is often casually referred to as “chop-chop,” the dismantling and resale of metal parts into the scrap economy. While it is easy to dismiss this as petty theft, the issue is often a symptom of something larger about the relationship between poverty, infrastructure and the design of our cities.