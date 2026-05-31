Aboitiz Foundation president joins NGO certification board

The foundation said the appointment reflects Hontiveros-Malvar’s commitment to promoting good governance, transparency and accountability in the nonprofit sector.

PCNC is a private, voluntary and self-regulatory body that evaluates and certifies non-government organizations seeking donee institution status and tax-deductible donations.

Aboitiz Foundation said the appointment also underscores the Aboitiz Group’s support for responsible philanthropy and sustainable development through strong governance practices.

Hontiveros-Malvar currently leads the Aboitiz Foundation, the social development arm of the Aboitiz Group, which implements programs focused on education, enterprise development and community resilience.