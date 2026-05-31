Aboitiz Foundation president joins NGO certification board

Aboitiz Foundation president Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar has been appointed to the Board of Trustees of the Philippine Council for NGO Certification (PCNC) for the 2026–2027 term.
Hontiveros-Malvar will serve as auditor and chair of the board’s Audit Committee, according to the Aboitiz Foundation.
The foundation said the appointment reflects Hontiveros-Malvar’s commitment to promoting good governance, transparency and accountability in the nonprofit sector.
PCNC is a private, voluntary and self-regulatory body that evaluates and certifies non-government organizations seeking donee institution status and tax-deductible donations.
Aboitiz Foundation said the appointment also underscores the Aboitiz Group’s support for responsible philanthropy and sustainable development through strong governance practices.
Hontiveros-Malvar currently leads the Aboitiz Foundation, the social development arm of the Aboitiz Group, which implements programs focused on education, enterprise development and community resilience.