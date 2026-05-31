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PEP

Aboitiz Foundation president joins NGO certification board

GINGGAY Hontiveros-Malvar, president of Aboitiz Foundation, has been appointed to the Board of Trustees of the Philippine Council for NGO Certification for the 2026–2027 term, where she will serve as auditor and chair of the Audit Committee.
GINGGAY Hontiveros-Malvar, president of Aboitiz Foundation, has been appointed to the Board of Trustees of the Philippine Council for NGO Certification for the 2026–2027 term, where she will serve as auditor and chair of the Audit Committee.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Aboitiz
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Aboitiz Foundation president Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar has been appointed to the Board of Trustees of the Philippine Council for NGO Certification (PCNC) for the 2026–2027 term.

Hontiveros-Malvar will serve as auditor and chair of the board’s Audit Committee, according to the Aboitiz Foundation.

GINGGAY Hontiveros-Malvar, president of Aboitiz Foundation, has been appointed to the Board of Trustees of the Philippine Council for NGO Certification for the 2026–2027 term, where she will serve as auditor and chair of the Audit Committee.
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The foundation said the appointment reflects Hontiveros-Malvar’s commitment to promoting good governance, transparency and accountability in the nonprofit sector.

PCNC is a private, voluntary and self-regulatory body that evaluates and certifies non-government organizations seeking donee institution status and tax-deductible donations.

Aboitiz Foundation said the appointment also underscores the Aboitiz Group’s support for responsible philanthropy and sustainable development through strong governance practices.

Hontiveros-Malvar currently leads the Aboitiz Foundation, the social development arm of the Aboitiz Group, which implements programs focused on education, enterprise development and community resilience.

Aboitiz Foundation
Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar
Philippine Council for NGO Certification
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