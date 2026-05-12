Korean gimbap delights food lovers in Baguio festival

The workshop was facilitated by Chef Nick of KPH Culinary Inc..

The hands-on activity allowed local residents to directly engage with Korean cooking techniques and ingredients, offering a practical approach to cultural education.

By focusing on communal activities such as the gimbap demonstration and food tastings, the festival created an interactive environment for Filipinos to explore Korean culinary traditions.

The event was organized by the Korean Cultural Center Philippines and the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation.

The festival aimed to introduce authentic Korean flavors to the local community through interactive demonstrations and a dedicated marketplace.

A K-Food Market was also set up during the event, allowing attendees to sample and purchase various Korean food products.

The aT Korea booth featured interactive activities and giveaways designed to increase public familiarity with Korean agricultural and fishery exports, while promoting Korean products in the local Baguio market.

Organizers said the collaboration highlighted the role of food in strengthening cultural ties between the Philippines and South Korea.

The event concluded with both sides reaffirming their shared interest in food-based cultural exchange and community engagement.