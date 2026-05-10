Korean, Cordilleran cultures meet at SM City Baguio

The Korean Taekwondo Association (KTA) added energy to the afternoon with a high-intensity martial arts demonstration. In a display of cultural reciprocity, the “Saeng ya Kasay” cultural dance troupe from University of the Cordilleras performed Kalinga-inspired dances that grounded the international event in the traditions of the Cordillera region.

Lee Sang-hwa of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality of Baguio City. He said hearing “Arirang” in the city evoked a special feeling, as the song symbolizes resilience and hope — qualities shared by both nations.

Lee emphasized that the festival serves as a manifestation of the recently signed memorandum of understanding on cultural cooperation following South Korean President Lee Jae-myung’s state visit. He also praised Baguio as a blend of heritage and innovation, citing its recognition as a UNESCO Creative City and an ASEAN Clean Tourist City.

The ambassador further highlighted the strong ties between the Philippines and South Korea, revealing that South Korea remained the top source of foreign tourists for the Philippines in 2025, with more than 1.3 million visitors. He explained that while many Koreans have long considered Baguio their second home, the festival was designed as a gesture of gratitude to Filipinos for their strong support of K-pop and K-drama.

Benjamin Magalong assured Lee that Baguio City would continue to ensure the safety of Korean residents and visitors, while making them feel at home in the city.

Mira Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar, Department of Tourism undersecretary, described the festival as more than just a celebration, calling it a reflection of an enduring friendship built on mutual respect. She reiterated the importance of Korean travelers to the local economy and expressed gratitude for the continued partnership that strengthens ties between the two nations through meaningful people-to-people connections.

Beyond the formal speeches and performances, the festival offered an immersive cultural experience for attendees. Visitors participated in traditional arts and crafts activities, tried on Hanbok attire for photographs, and joined traditional games for prizes. The event also featured free tastings of Korean cuisine, giving locals a chance to experience Korean flavors firsthand.

Korean Festival 2026 runs through May 10, inviting the public to explore the creativity and cooperation that define the relationship between Korea and the Philippines.