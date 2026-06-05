Cuadrat conducting player experiments

The Philippines is currently competing in the PFF Tri-Nation Friendlies with the Nationals winning 5-1 over Guam last Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

“We are trying different players because to be competitive now in the football world, you need to manage a minimum of 40-50 players that have good talent,” Cuadrat said.

“We are doing that work. In the last year and a half, we have played a lot of new players. I am happy that we are getting talented players to represent our country.”

The Philippines will be facing Myanmar on Tuesday as part of the Tri-Nation Friendlies.

Cuadrat is also hoping they will be able to set up a training camp as they look to surpass the semifinal finish the Nationals achieved in 2024.

“Yes, we will try to make the longest training camp as possible but that also depends on the clubs. I think a minimum of one week of preparation we will have before the Hyundai Cup, I hope,” Cuadrat said.

“It’s not confirmed when it’s going to be the training camp.”