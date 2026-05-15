PFF: Phl football on the rise

“The Philippines is no longer a footnote in Asian football. Today, we are an active, respected, and growing member of the global football community, and that progress is the result of years of hard work and leadership from people who genuinely believed in Philippine football,” Gutierrez said.

“From the time of Sir Mariano Araneta to the present administration, we have strengthened our standing internationally, expanded opportunities for our players and coaches, and shown that Philippine football can compete and grow sustainably on the world stage.”

Both the Nationals and the Filipinas are gearing up for major tournaments later this year

Head coach Carles Cuadrat said they are doing everything they can to ensure they field a strong squad capable of challenging powerhouses like Thailand and defending champion Vietnam after narrowly missing out on a slot in the AFC Asian Cup last March.

“In short, recent and very interesting additions lead us to believe that we have a group of players in a growth phase who should allow us to compete at a high level in the official tournaments coming up in the next few months,” Cuadrat said.

The men’s side is looking to make history as it guns for a finals berth in the ASEAN Championships from 24 July to 26 August.

Meanwhile, the Filipinas are preparing for the 2027 FIFA World Cup in Brazil as they search for locations for training camps and opponents for friendly matches.

For Filipinas head coach Mark Torcaso, strengthening team chemistry is important as they aim for a knockout berth in the World Cup.

“Proper preparation is not just about playing more games, it’s about having the players in the best possible condition physically and mentally, and ensuring they are performing consistently at their clubs. We are building a program where every detail matters,” said Torcaso, whose squad is also gearing up for the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan from 19 September to 4 October.