CHED rolls out Project PAG-IBIG nationwide

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED), in partnership with 81 state universities and colleges (SUCs) across the country, simultaneously launched Project PAG-IBIG (Parents’ Access to Growth through Inclusive, Balanced, and Innovative Guidance) on 3 June, with the national kickoff hosted by Romblon State University.

Project PAG-IBIG strengthens and expands existing child-minding facilities and laboratories within SUCs, transforming them into community-accessible childcare centers that can support solo parents, working parents, students, and other stakeholders who require dependable childcare services.

CHED Chairperson Shirley Agrupis commended the nationwide rollout, emphasizing that the project transcends basic infrastructure.

"This is more than just the opening of facilities; it is the realization of a vision," Agrupis said. "It recognizes that education thrives where families are empowered, communities are strengthened, and every learner is given the opportunity to succeed."

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are an estimated 15 million solo parents in the Philippines, 75 percent of whom do not hold college degrees. These figures underscore the barriers many parents continue to face in pursuing higher education and improving their economic opportunities while fulfilling caregiving responsibilities.

By providing institutional childcare, Project PAG-IBIG systematically dismantles long-standing barriers to workforce and academic participation, allowing community members to remain productive in the workforce, pursue higher educational and professional credentials, and improve their financial stability without compromising family care.

The World Bank estimates that increased labor force participation among solo parents could contribute as much as 20 percent to the country's Gross Domestic Product, equivalent to approximately US$87.43 billion in economic productivity.

Project PAG-IBIG directly reinforces CHED’s ACHIEVE Agenda by advancing the welfare of higher education stakeholders, fostering impactful community-extension linkages, and driving long-term economic development.

With 81 SUCs now onboard, Project PAG-IBIG stands as a testament to the power of collaborative educational leadership in building a more inclusive and supportive environment for Filipino families.