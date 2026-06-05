A ROOM REBORN

In celebration of the 78th Independence Day of the State of Israel, the Embassy of Israel in the Philippines marked the occasion not with a traditional diplomatic reception, but through a meaningful investment in the future: the inauguration of a new Digital Literacy Center at Jacinto Zamora Elementary School in Pandacan, Manila.
Developed in partnership with the Department of Education and Edcom, the newly renovated facility transforms the school’s former ICT room into a modern, child-friendly learning hub equipped with computers, digital learning resources, modern furniture, and a dedicated reading corner. The center is designed to provide students and teachers with greater access to technology, research tools and educational materials.
In addition, all computers in the center have been installed with CodeMonkey, an innovative, educational platform developed in Israel, that introduces students to coding and computational thinking through interactive and engaging lessons.
Through this program, students will have the opportunity to develop foundational coding skills and gain early exposure to the world of technology and innovation.
To allow for the center to be open to the students after school hours, the embassy will support a full-time dedicated staff member that will look after the center.
The inauguration was led by Ambassador Dana Kursh and DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara. They were joined by Tesda Secretary Jose Francisco Benitez, DFA Undersecretary Maria Theresa Dizon-de Vega, school administrators, teachers, students, members of the media, and Embassy staff.
“Education is the best investment for the future” said Ambassador Kursh. Addressing the students, she added “The children are our future … investing in you is investing in our future.”
Angara welcomed the initiative as a valuable contribution to the department’s efforts to bridge the digital divide and expand access to technology-enabled education for Filipino learners.
The project aligns with the government’s broader goal of strengthening digital literacy and improving learning outcomes in public schools.
Secretary Angara expressed appreciation for the collaboration between Israel and the Philippines in the fields of education and innovation.
“In the field of technology, innovation, digital technology, we have a lot to learn from Israel,” Secretary Angara said, noting the growing cooperation between the two countries, including the presence of Filipino agricultural scholars in Israel.
The project reflects the enduring friendship between Israel and the Philippines and demonstrates how international partnerships can create meaningful opportunities for communities.