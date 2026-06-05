A ROOM REBORN

In addition, all computers in the center have been installed with CodeMonkey, an innovative, educational platform developed in Israel, that introduces students to coding and computational thinking through interactive and engaging lessons.

Through this program, students will have the opportunity to develop foundational coding skills and gain early exposure to the world of technology and innovation.

To allow for the center to be open to the students after school hours, the embassy will support a full-time dedicated staff member that will look after the center.

The inauguration was led by Ambassador Dana Kursh and DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara. They were joined by Tesda Secretary Jose Francisco Benitez, DFA Undersecretary Maria Theresa Dizon-de Vega, school administrators, teachers, students, members of the media, and Embassy staff.

“Education is the best investment for the future” said Ambassador Kursh. Addressing the students, she added “The children are our future … investing in you is investing in our future.”