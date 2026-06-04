Style Ana opens month-long pop-up at Power Plant Mall

Over the years, the brand has expanded its reach beyond the local market, showcasing its identity-driven collections on international platforms, including New York Fashion Week.

As part of its anniversary celebration, Style Ana will hold a month-long pop-up at Power Plant Mall from 4 to 30 June. The store will be located at the R2 Level, beside Retail Lab.

The brand described the opening as a significant achievement, noting that establishing a presence in Rockwell had long been one of its aspirations.

“We still can’t believe we’re saying this! Style Ana is coming to Power Plant Mall, Rockwell this June,” the company said in a statement.

The pop-up forms part of the brand’s celebration of nine years of craftsmanship, growth and community-building through fashion.

Style Ana also thanked its loyal customers and supporters who have been part of its journey since its founding, expressing excitement about welcoming shoppers to its newest retail location.

The month-long activation will give visitors an opportunity to explore the brand’s latest collections and signature modern Filipiniana pieces in one of Metro Manila’s premier lifestyle destinations.