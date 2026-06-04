Solaire ignites World Cup fever

Solaire Resort Entertainment City is rolling out the ultimate pitch-side experience for football fans.

From 12 June to 20 July, Waterside will transform into a premier sporting and dining destination, offering a vibrant home-away-from-home for both expats and local enthusiasts.

Fans can immerse themselves in the electric atmosphere of the FIFA World Cup 2026, catching every high-stakes goal, dramatic save and historic triumph live on the big screen.