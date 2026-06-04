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Solaire ignites World Cup fever

Solaire ignites World Cup fever
Published on

Solaire Resort Entertainment City is rolling out the ultimate pitch-side experience for football fans.

From 12 June to 20 July, Waterside will transform into a premier sporting and dining destination, offering a vibrant home-away-from-home for both expats and local enthusiasts.

Fans can immerse themselves in the electric atmosphere of the FIFA World Cup 2026, catching every high-stakes goal, dramatic save and historic triumph live on the big screen.

Solaire ignites World Cup fever
Aleph, Tap DMV bring World Cup closer to Phl fans

Waterside strikes the perfect balance between an energetic stadium-like buzz and an elevated, comfortable lounge setting. To ensure you never miss a moment of your home country’s campaign, Solaire will release a weekly match schedule in advance, making it incredibly easy to coordinate viewing parties with friends and fellow expats.

Because a thrilling match requires proper fuel, the event pays culinary tribute to the tournament’s host nations — Mexico, Canada and the US. Guests can dive into a specially curated menu featuring elevated stadium snacks and global comfort food favorites. Furthermore, because the time zones mean early match times for Manila viewers, Waterside is introducing a “Breakfast Menu for Champions” served from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — guaranteeing that early kick-offs come paired with gourmet fuel and hot coffee.

Solaire ignites World Cup fever
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To secure a front-row seat to the global drama, a minimum consumable requirement applies: Group Stages to Round of 16: P1,000+ per person (exclusive of tax and service charge), and the quarterfinals onward: P2,000+ per person.

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