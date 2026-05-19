Huskers crush United Royals

The defending champion Abra Weavers followed suit with a 105-79 dumping of the Sarangani 10ACT Marlins, while Pasig subdued Imus, 82-69, in the nightcap.

Abra climbed to 5-1 and tied San Juan in the North Division, paced by Caloocan (7-0). Pasig rose to 4-1.

Powered by 6-foot-8 Drex delos Reyes, the Weavers led throughout and as far as 89-58, before coasting in the homestretch.

Delos Reyes finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks to clinch the SportsPlus Best Player honors over John Uduba, with 11 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals, and homegrown Will Keane Lee, with 11 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Encho Serrano contributed 10 points, five rebounds and three assists, Shaun Ildefonso 10 points and two assists, and Jake Figueroa eight points and six rebounds for the Weavers, who played without stars Dave Ildefonso, DJ Fenner, Tucker Molina and Raven Gonzales.

Sarangani skidded to 1-7, negating Carl Bryan Lacap’s 20-point, seven-rebound effort.

Pasig’s Jacob Galicia celebrated his 31st birthday by compiling 21 points and seven rebounds, and being named the Best Player over Keith Pido, who had 14 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists; Jerome Garcia, with 12 points; and Warlo Batac, with seven points and 12 rebounds.

Imus tumbled to 2-6 despite Ralph Robin’s 19 points, two rebounds and two assists, Jordan Rios’ 13 points, 19 rebounds and two assists, and Eroll Soriano’s 11 points, 12 rebounds and two assists.