Caloocan grabs lead; Abra dumps Marikina

With all 13 players fielded, Caloocan stormed ahead, 97-46, by dominating the rebounds (58-28), assists (38-15), steals (12-4), and blocks (7-2) departments over Bacolod, which tumbled to 1-5.

Ateneo de Manila University recruits Dom Escobar and Kymani Ladi delivered as the Batang Kankaloo controlled the game from start to finish.

The 6-foot-5 Escobar posted 21 points, laced by four triples, seven rebounds, and two assists to clinch the SportsPlus Best Player honors over the 6-foot-8 Ladi, who tallied 17 points, two rebounds, and two steals.

Jammer Jamito supported with 12 points and five rebounds, followed by Robby Celiz and Jeff Manday with eight points each.

Only Ram Mesqueriola and Khenth Guiab put up a fight for Bacolod with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, defending champion Abra Solid North rebounded with an 89-53 dumping of the Marikina Shoemasters in the nightcap, raising its record to 3-1.

Drex delos Reyes asserted his hulking 6-foot-8 frame to notch 16 points and eight rebounds for the Abra Weavers, who saw their 48-win run, including 10 in the 2026 Preseason Invitational, snapped by the San Juan Knights (66-58) on 2 May.

Other Weavers who delivered were Shaun Ildefonso, with 11 points and five rebounds; Encho Serrano, with 10 points, six rebounds, and three assists; and Kascius Small Martin, with 10 points, four assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Dave Ildefonso, who sustained an ankle injury in the loss to San Juan, and DJ Fenner did not play for Abra.

Marikina, which slid to 2-4, drew 13 points and seven rebounds from JR Alabanza and 10 points plus six rebounds from Louie Vigil.