Dink Lab hosts Tribune picklefest

All roads lead to the historic town of Kawit in Cavite as The Dink Lab Elite serves as venue of the 1st ArenaPlus-KaTribu Pickleball Tournament on 12 June.

Dubbed as the “Dink-dependence Day Showdown,” this blue-ribbon event aims to gather close to 300 pickleball enthusiasts for one whole day of action that will coincide with the country’s 128th Independence Day celebration in a town where former President Emilio Aguinaldo formally declared the country’s freedom from more than 300 years of colonial rule.

Aside from the historical relevance, Dink Lab is also a perfect venue for being a fully-airconditioned facility with seven brand-new USA Pickleball standard JOOLA courts.

It also has a locker area and shower rooms as well as a spacious lounge and waiting area where both players and non-players can chill while enjoying the vacation. But more than that, it has an ample parking space that is conveniently located inside All Home Kawit along Centennial Road, making it very accessible both to serious competitors and casual players.

Dink Lab co-owner Kent Octavio said they are thrilled to host the prestigious tournament that is being bankrolled by ArenaPlus, Philippine Sports Commission and JC Premiere.

“Pickleball is the country’s fastest-rising sport and there is no better place to hold the first ever Tribune picklefest than here at The Dink Lab Elite,” said Octavo, who also serves as the technical director of the event that is also being supported by Senators Christopher “Bong” Go, Mark Villar, the Villar Foundation and the Department of Finance.

“We will be leaving no stone unturned in making sure that our facility will be ready to host both casual and competitive players for one whole day of action on Independence Day. Rest assured that everybody will feel at home as they compete for pride and glory in this prestigious tournament.”

Octavo explained that they will have four categories: beginner, novice, low intermediate and high intermediate in both men’s and women’s division. Competitors will clash for cash prizes as well as premium rewards like hotel accommodations, gift certificates and food vouchers.

Registration is now ongoing and is pegged at P1,500. Registered participants will also receive competition shirts, snacks, drinks and various freebies from the event’s sponsors.

The list of guests is still being finalized but Bien Zoleta — a four-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist in soft tennis and an elite pickleball player will be around not just to play, but also to give tips and insights to players who want to take the sport seriously.

“It’s going to be a day of friendship, competition and camaraderie inside and outside the pickleball court. We can’t wait to expand our pickleball community and welcome everybody to our facility,” Octavo said, adding that interested participants should register as soon as possible as slots are filling up fast.