Barredo makes urgent call to para athletes

Chess won eight of the 10 gold medals for the Philippines, 4th Asian Para Games in China in 2023.

“We tried our best to lobby for the inclusion of para chess where in our last games in Hangzhou, we were able to get eight golds but the Japanese organizing committee of Nagoya opted to strictly leave it to have just the Paralympic sports in these games,” Barredo said.

“Whatever it is, a big chunk of gold medals will be lost to us in the next coming games so I told them, in our meeting, step up. The other sports have to step up, especially our individual sports teams, such as athletics, table tennis, and swimming.”