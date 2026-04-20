Barredo makes urgent call to para athletes

The Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) urges other athletes to step up as chess won’t be present in the 5th Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan in October.
PPC president Michael Barredo said in a radio interview that the Japanese opted to stick with events that were present in the Paralympics, leaving a big blow in the Filipinos’ campaign.
Chess won eight of the 10 gold medals for the Philippines, 4th Asian Para Games in China in 2023.
“We tried our best to lobby for the inclusion of para chess where in our last games in Hangzhou, we were able to get eight golds but the Japanese organizing committee of Nagoya opted to strictly leave it to have just the Paralympic sports in these games,” Barredo said.
“Whatever it is, a big chunk of gold medals will be lost to us in the next coming games so I told them, in our meeting, step up. The other sports have to step up, especially our individual sports teams, such as athletics, table tennis, and swimming.”
A handful of athletes will now have to up their game as they look to emulate the 10-4-5 gold-silver-bronze medal tally in the past Asian Para Games.
The Philippine delegation will rely on swimmers Angel Otom, Ernie Gawilan and Gary Bejino for medals, as well as wheelchair sprinter Jerrold Mangliwan in athletics.
ASEAN Para Games medalists Alyana Nuñez, Ceddy Asusano, Cyril Ongcoy and Evenezer Celebrado of athletics are also expected to deliver in the Philippines’ medal drive as well as Achelle Guion of powerlifting.