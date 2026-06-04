Philippines, EU launch procurement reform project

Formalized through a signing ceremony on Thursday at Makati Diamond Residences, the project is a flagship EU initiative delivered through a strategic partnership with the Philippine government and implemented by UNDP Philippines. The program represents a €3.6-million commitment funded by the EU and will run from October 2025 to April 2028.

Newly appointed Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Kim Robert de Leon said the partnership seeks to restore public trust in government procurement at a time when the national budget is under heightened scrutiny following last year's flood control scandal.

“Procurement is where government promises become reality,” he said.

“We are well aware that trust is built when public institutions are transparent, accountable, efficient, and capable of delivering results that citizens can actually feel in their daily lives. And this is why procurement matters.”

De Leon added that the partnership is intended to support the implementation of reforms introduced under the New Government Procurement Act (NGPA). Officially known as Republic Act No. 12009, the law aims to streamline the acquisition of goods, services, and infrastructure projects through greater digitalization, stronger transparency measures, improved procurement planning, and a stronger focus on value for money.

Meanwhile, EU Ambassador to the Philippines H.E. Massimo Santoro said the EU welcomes and supports the reforms.

“The New Government Procurement Act represents a profound reform, shifting government procurement toward modern, digital, open, gender-responsive, and inclusive processes,” he said.

“Challenges such as corruption, inefficiencies, data quality issues, and limited citizen participation have undermined public trust and underscored the need for systemic reforms, including robust safeguards, stronger oversight, and open-data mechanisms, which are key drivers of the responsible use of public funds,” Santoro added.

The Procurement Service of the DBM (PS-DBM) and the UNDP also conducted an institutional briefing and alignment meeting with the Commission on Audit (COA) regarding the partnership on 23 February.