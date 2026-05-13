SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

DepEd launches procurement dashboard to boost transparency, public monitoring

IN PHOTOS | Education Secretary Sonny Angara has launched a new centralized Procurement Information Hub to provide the public with full visibility into the Department of Education's bidding and project activities. Through this dashboard, Angara aims to uphold the highest standards of integrity and verify that vital learning resources reach learners more efficiently.
IN PHOTOS | Education Secretary Sonny Angara has launched a new centralized Procurement Information Hub to provide the public with full visibility into the Department of Education's bidding and project activities. Through this dashboard, Angara aims to uphold the highest standards of integrity and verify that vital learning resources reach learners more efficiently.DepEd PH
Published on

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Wednesday launched a centralized procurement dashboard that will allow the public to monitor the agency’s ongoing projects, contract awards, and spending for education resources and infrastructure.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the newly established Procurement Information Hub is intended to improve transparency and accountability in the agency’s procurement processes, particularly for projects involving textbooks, information technology equipment, and school facilities.

IN PHOTOS | Education Secretary Sonny Angara has launched a new centralized Procurement Information Hub to provide the public with full visibility into the Department of Education's bidding and project activities. Through this dashboard, Angara aims to uphold the highest standards of integrity and verify that vital learning resources reach learners more efficiently.
DepEd unveils AI suite to modernize school management

The online platform consolidates procurement information from the DepEd Central Office into a single accessible database, replacing the need to sift through multiple procurement documents and reports.

According to DepEd, the dashboard provides data on the total Approved Budget for the Contract (ABC) and the number of ongoing projects handled by the central office. 

It also allows stakeholders to track allocations under programs funded through the General Appropriations Act.

The platform includes a gallery of awarded projects containing information such as project titles, contract amounts, quantities, award dates, contract signing dates, and winning bidders.

DepEd said the hub also features a reporting mechanism where the public can raise concerns related to procurement activities, including allegations of fraud or corruption.

The dashboard was launched in line with Republic Act No. 12009, or the New Government Procurement Act, which seeks to modernize and strengthen transparency in government procurement processes. 

The Procurement Dashboard Hub is publicly accessible through DepEd Procurement Dashboard Hub.

DepEd
Procurement law
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph