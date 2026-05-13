DepEd launches procurement dashboard to boost transparency, public monitoring

The online platform consolidates procurement information from the DepEd Central Office into a single accessible database, replacing the need to sift through multiple procurement documents and reports.

According to DepEd, the dashboard provides data on the total Approved Budget for the Contract (ABC) and the number of ongoing projects handled by the central office.

It also allows stakeholders to track allocations under programs funded through the General Appropriations Act.

The platform includes a gallery of awarded projects containing information such as project titles, contract amounts, quantities, award dates, contract signing dates, and winning bidders.

DepEd said the hub also features a reporting mechanism where the public can raise concerns related to procurement activities, including allegations of fraud or corruption.

The dashboard was launched in line with Republic Act No. 12009, or the New Government Procurement Act, which seeks to modernize and strengthen transparency in government procurement processes.

The Procurement Dashboard Hub is publicly accessible through DepEd Procurement Dashboard Hub.