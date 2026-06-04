Palace says legal efforts continue for 3 Filipinos detained in Algeria

However, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the government must respect Algeria's legal processes while continuing to provide assistance to the detained Filipinos.

“The Philippine government respects the judicial process of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria as it pursues all legal avenues to protect the rights of its Filipino nationals who are currently detained,” Castro said.

The three seafarers were among eight Filipino crew members arrested on 28 July 2023 after Algerian authorities discovered approximately 35.8 kilograms of cocaine aboard the commercial vessel CV Harris while it was docked at the Port of Algiers.

Five of the eight Filipino crew members have since been released, while the remaining three continue to face legal proceedings.

Citing information from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Castro said the agency, together with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), has continued to provide legal and welfare assistance to the detained seafarers.

“The case of the remaining three Filipino seafarers in Algeria involving several kilograms of cocaine is still pending resolution in the court of Algeria. The DMW, together with the DFA, has provided the services of counsel for all three seafarers. The lawyers successfully worked on the dismissal of the case of five out of the eight seafarers who were accused,” she said.

According to Castro, the sentences of the three remaining seafarers have already been reduced and they are now awaiting the outcome of their appeal.

She added that the government has facilitated compassionate visits by family members during the seafarers' detention and extended financial assistance to those who have already returned to the Philippines.

Castro also said the vessel's owner has continued providing remittances to the families of the detained seafarers throughout the duration of the case.