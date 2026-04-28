Kin of Filipino seafarer assured continued assistance

The DMW also said that it continues to monitor the situation of Filipino seafers onboard vessels in the Persian Gulf, working closely with manning agencies to ensure their health, safety and security amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The agency has also been keeping the families updated of the situation.

Meanwhile, 13 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and one infant from Iraq have safely arrived in Manila on 27 April, Monday.

The repatriation was made possible following a coordinate repatriation effort led by the Philippine Embassy in Baghdad, with the leadership and active facilitation of the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong and supported by the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) Hong Kong.

The DMW directed MWO Hong Kong to extend all necessary assistance during the group’s transit and ensure their safe return to the Philippines.

The group transited through the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) on 26 April, arriving at 5:15 p.m. and departing for Manila at 11:15 p.m.

Upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on 27 April, the OFWs were received and assisted by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration–Repatriation Assistance Division, which provided the necessary airport facilitation and welfare support.