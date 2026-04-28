Kin of Filipino seafarer assured continued assistance

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac has visited the family of Filipino seafarer George Francis Palanca Miranda to convey the government’s concern and to assure them of continued assistance following the maritime incident in the Strait of Hormuz involving the UAE-flagged vessel M/V Mussafa 2.
The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) assured the family that they will receive full legal and welfare support, including coordination with legal counsel knowledgeable in United Arab Emirates' maritime and labor laws.
The DMW also said that it is also working closely with the Department of Foreign Affairs to make appropriate representations, in line with established diplomatic processes, with the government of the United Arab Emirates and other concerned foreign authorities.
These efforts aim to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure a fair and thorough investigation, adding that the family will be kept properly informed and supported throughout the process.
The DMW also said that it continues to monitor the situation of Filipino seafers onboard vessels in the Persian Gulf, working closely with manning agencies to ensure their health, safety and security amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
The agency has also been keeping the families updated of the situation.
Meanwhile, 13 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and one infant from Iraq have safely arrived in Manila on 27 April, Monday.
The repatriation was made possible following a coordinate repatriation effort led by the Philippine Embassy in Baghdad, with the leadership and active facilitation of the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong and supported by the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) Hong Kong.
The DMW directed MWO Hong Kong to extend all necessary assistance during the group’s transit and ensure their safe return to the Philippines.
The group transited through the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) on 26 April, arriving at 5:15 p.m. and departing for Manila at 11:15 p.m.
Upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on 27 April, the OFWs were received and assisted by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration–Repatriation Assistance Division, which provided the necessary airport facilitation and welfare support.