Jailed seafarers’ kin seek Marcos’ help

“We firmly believe it is the perfect time for the government to make a diplomatic appeal to the Algerian government. We are asking for a formal letter from President Marcos to be sent to Algeria, appealing for a fair trial, and for their release as they are innocent and just victims of criminalization,” said “Marie,” one of the wives who faced the media in a press conference on Saturday at the Rizal Park Hotel in Manila.

Reduced sentences

In February 2026, an Algerian court sentenced the Filipinos to 10 years in prison, a reduced sentence from the original 15 years.

Despite the outcome, both the Eastern Mediterranean Maritime Ltd., a Greece-based principal, and the Eastern Mediterranean Manning Agency, the local manning agent in the Philippines of the crew, and their families believe the seafarers are innocent and have been wrongfully accused without any evidence whatsoever.

They asserted that the seafarers were performing their duties on board the ship and were not involved in the alleged offense.

The wives of the three detained seafarers appealed to the President, the Department of Foreign Affairs, and Department of Migrant Workers to intervene in the case.