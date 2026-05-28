Your honor, you are dishonorable

Just resign

It is now painfully obvious why certain senators behave the way they do.

Personal debts. Utang na loob. Political survival. A calculation aimed at 2028. It has nothing to do with the people who put them there.

The Senate exists because the Constitution demands it — a chamber of lawmakers to craft legislation, give voice to their constituents, hold power accountable. Not a venue for personal vendettas. Not a sanctuary for the accused. Not a shield for those being investigated for crimes against the very people they swore to serve.

And yet here we are.

It is now clear who certain senators truly serve. Not their constituents. Not the republic. But a patron. Someone who if they ally with will guarantee their survival in the next election. Someone, perhaps, who needs protection — and found it inside the Senate hall.

The chamber has been turned into a fortress. Not for democracy. But for the powerful and the indicted.

Politicians have always been political animals — that much is true. There was a time, however, when the title carried weight. When being addressed as Senator meant something. When it commanded respect.

Now it draws laughter. Now it draws mockery. The title that once inspired reverence has become a joke — said by clowns who protect criminals, who serve everyone else but the Filipino people.

If the people are the last thing on your mind, do the one decent thing that you can do.

Just resign.

— Carl Magadia