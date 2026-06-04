No-touch tone

A video showing a blind woman being hit by an e-bike and knocked down on the road went viral after it was posted on Chinese social media on 9 May.

The video then showed the rider berating the woman for not being careful instead of apologizing and helping her to search for her tactile stick. It racked up over 100 million views online, the South China Morning Post reported.

When Beijing police contacted the video uploader named @baobaomangtu to ask for a copy of the complete video so they could identify the rider and look for him, the blogger deleted the post and told police the incident happened a long time ago.