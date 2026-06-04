No-touch tone

A video showing a blind woman being hit by an e-bike and knocked down on the road went viral after it was posted on Chinese social media on 9 May.
The video then showed the rider berating the woman for not being careful instead of apologizing and helping her to search for her tactile stick. It racked up over 100 million views online, the South China Morning Post reported.
When Beijing police contacted the video uploader named @baobaomangtu to ask for a copy of the complete video so they could identify the rider and look for him, the blogger deleted the post and told police the incident happened a long time ago.
On 16 May, police detained two people behind the video, a 26-year-old man surnamed Liu and a 24-year-old woman surnamed Jiang, for staging the accident to attract online traffic and make money from their socmed.
Meanwhile, a Palm Beach County deputy sheriff stopped a woman driver along the North Dixie Highway in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, USA on 11 February and issued her a traffic ticket for distracted driving.
The citation listed the offense as driving while holding a communication device with a fine of $116.
The driver recorded the encounter and posted the video on TikTok to dispute the citation. In the video that went viral, she could be heard denying the officer’s accusation that she was holding a communication device, showing him that she didn’t have a right arm. The one-armed driver also brought the matter to court.
The court dismissed the citation at the request of the officer who dropped the case, the Sheriff’s Office said, according to CBS 12. Not having a hand to grasp a device while driving easily disproved the officer’s claim.