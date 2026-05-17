Assisted makeup

The auto museum recently received a $50 fine from the New York City Department of Finance after a traffic camera recorded the car, named KITT, speeding through a Brooklyn school zone on Ocean Parkway at 1:02 p.m. on 22 April, clocking it at 36 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone, the New York Post (NYP) reported.

Museum officials are disputing the citation, believing that the city’s system may have mistakenly linked a novelty “Knight” license plate to the museum’s display vehicle, according to the NYP.

Meanwhile, a Chinese woman’s demonstration of makeup-on-the-go backfired after she was slapped with a 200-yuan fine for a traffic violation.

The woman, surnamed Lin, from Wenzhou in Zhejiang province, China, had repeatedly posted videos online applying foundation and lipstick, moving to music and eating snacks inside her AITO SUV, a premium smart vehicle brand worth about 500,000 yuan, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

In the video, Lin is seen applying makeup while traveling through a tunnel with both hands off the steering wheel, flaunting her vehicle’s assisted driving system, according to the SCMP.

Internet users reported Lin for dangerous driving, and local traffic police fined her after hearing her explanation.

“Although my hands were doing other things, I was still thinking about driving,” Lin told officers, according to the SCMP.

“I really trust smart driving. As a female driver, I think it drives better than I do,” she added.