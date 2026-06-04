Maynilad cuts water tariffs in July

Customers of Maynilad Water Services Inc. will pay lower water rates starting July after the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) approved a tariff rollback for the third quarter, reducing charges by P0.25 per cubic meter.

The adjustment, approved under the Foreign Currency Differential Adjustment (FCDA) mechanism, is equivalent to a negative 0.47 percent of Maynilad’s 2026 Average Basic Charge of P52.86 per cubic meter.

“The MWSS RO confirms a tariff rollback for Maynilad customers, effective 1 July,” MWSS Regulatory Office chief regulator Patrick Lester N. Ty said during a virtual briefing on Thursday.