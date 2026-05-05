Pipe upgrades lift water pressure, reliability in QC — Maynilad

Maynilad expects the upgrades to cut non-revenue water (NRW) and improve overall system performance.

“These projects required close coordination with the Quezon City government and affected communities, and we appreciate their support in allowing us to complete critical upgrades that strengthen service reliability and reduce water losses,” Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez said.

More than 100,000 residents in barangays, including San Jose, Pag-ibig sa Nayon, Maharlika, Bagong Silangan, Sangandaan, Granvills Neighborhood, Real Estate Neighborhood, Bahay Toro, Sta. Monica, San Isidro Labrador, Santa Teresita, Lourdes, San Agustin, and Nagkaisang Nayon have reported stronger water pressure and more reliable supply.

Maynilad serves the largest population under a single water concession in the country. It operates under the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System for the West Zone of Metro Manila and parts of Cavite.