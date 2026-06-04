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LEGO launches interactive Pokémon sets

LEGO launches interactive Pokémon sets
Photo courtesy of Pokémon.
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LEGO is expanding its Pokémon universe with a new lineup of interactive Smart Play sets that allow fans to feed, play with and bond with brick-built versions of popular Pokémon characters.

The collection includes 12 new sets featuring fan favorites such as Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Mew and Bidoof, powered by LEGO’s Smart Brick technology introduced earlier this year. The technology enables the models to respond to different forms of play, creating a more immersive experience for builders.

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The launch follows the success of LEGO’s premium Pokémon collection and forms part of a broader partnership with The Pokémon Company. Prices for the new sets range from about $15 to $120, making them more accessible to a wider audience.

According to The Pokémon Company, the interactive sets are designed to strengthen the connection between players and their Pokémon as they prepare for battles and adventures with friends and family.

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