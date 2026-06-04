LEGO launches interactive Pokémon sets

LEGO is expanding its Pokémon universe with a new lineup of interactive Smart Play sets that allow fans to feed, play with and bond with brick-built versions of popular Pokémon characters.

The collection includes 12 new sets featuring fan favorites such as Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Mew and Bidoof, powered by LEGO’s Smart Brick technology introduced earlier this year. The technology enables the models to respond to different forms of play, creating a more immersive experience for builders.