Lego breaks record with 12,060-piece set

Lego has marked a new milestone in its Architecture series with the unveiling of its largest set ever, a 12,060-piece model of Barcelona’s Sagrada Família, released to commemorate the centennial year of Antoni Gaudí’s passing.
The company said the set is designed as a detailed tribute to one of the world’s most recognizable and ambitious buildings, offering builders an immersive way to explore its architectural complexity.
To commemorate the centennial year of Antoni Gaudí’s passing, the LEGO Group today reveals the Lego Architecture Sagrada Família set – a detailed new model inspired by one of the world’s most recognisable and ambitious buildings.
Designed to reflect both the scale and spirit of Gaudí’s vision, the set offers builders an immersive way to explore the architecture of one of the most complex and celebrated buildings ever conceived.
The new set captures the evolving story of Barcelona’s most iconic landmark, with the building steps mirroring the basilica’s actual construction sequence.