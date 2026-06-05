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Lego breaks record with 12,060-piece set

Lego sets a new record with its largest Architecture set ever: a 12,060-piece model of Barcelona’s Sagrada Família, released to mark 100 years since Antoni Gaudí’s passing. Discover how this intricate build captures the basilica’s evolving story, architectural complexity and construction sequence in stunning detail.
Lego sets a new record with its largest Architecture set ever: a 12,060-piece model of Barcelona’s Sagrada Família, released to mark 100 years since Antoni Gaudí’s passing. Discover how this intricate build captures the basilica’s evolving story, architectural complexity and construction sequence in stunning detail.
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Lego has marked a new milestone in its Architecture series with the unveiling of its largest set ever, a 12,060-piece model of Barcelona’s Sagrada Família, released to commemorate the centennial year of Antoni Gaudí’s passing.

The company said the set is designed as a detailed tribute to one of the world’s most recognizable and ambitious buildings, offering builders an immersive way to explore its architectural complexity.

Lego sets a new record with its largest Architecture set ever: a 12,060-piece model of Barcelona’s Sagrada Família, released to mark 100 years since Antoni Gaudí’s passing. Discover how this intricate build captures the basilica’s evolving story, architectural complexity and construction sequence in stunning detail.
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To commemorate the centennial year of Antoni Gaudí’s passing, the LEGO Group today reveals the Lego Architecture Sagrada Família set – a detailed new model inspired by one of the world’s most recognisable and ambitious buildings.

Designed to reflect both the scale and spirit of Gaudí’s vision, the set offers builders an immersive way to explore the architecture of one of the most complex and celebrated buildings ever conceived.

The new set captures the evolving story of Barcelona’s most iconic landmark, with the building steps mirroring the basilica’s actual construction sequence.

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