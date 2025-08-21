McDonald’s Japan scraps ‘One Piece’ promotion after Pokemon frenzy

TOKYO (AFP) — McDonald’s Japan has canceled a promotion based on the classic “One Piece” manga series, after a similar Pokemon-themed campaign sparked a frenzy and uproar about uneaten food being discarded.

The United States fast-food giant said in a brief statement on Thursday that it had called off the campaign, which was due to start next Friday.

It had promised to give away game cards for the hugely popular manga and anime series “One Piece” in “Happy Set” meals, the Japanese name for Happy Meals.

Earlier this month, McDonald’s gave away limited-edition Pokemon trading cards with the meals, which are primarily designed for children.

Long queues formed at some outlets, with some customers buying meals in bulk in order to get hold of the cards and resell them on e-commerce sites.

Social media was awash with complaints about families unable to be served and unverified pictures of plastic bags full of uneaten food.

The campaign was going to last for three days, but many stores ran out of cards on the first day.

Some people dubbed the Pokemon event the “Unhappy Meals” campaign.

Similar problems have hobbled previous McDonald’s campaigns in Japan, including a collaboration with the “Chiikawa” manga series that was bedevilled by online resales.

After the Pokemon debacle, McDonald’s Japan issued a public apology and pledged to take steps to prevent such issues in the future.

In the absence of “One Piece” cards, Japanese Happy Meal buyers will receive toys that accompanied the popular meal in the past, the company said.