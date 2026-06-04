Gatchalian defends Senate leadership changes

Senate President Pro Tempore Sherwin Gatchalian on Thursday defended the Senate proceedings that led to changes in the chamber's leadership, saying they were constitutional and conducted with a quorum.

In a press conference, Gatchalian said Wednesday’s proceedings, which declared committee positions vacant and installed new appointments, complied with Senate rules.

“We saw that there was a quorum,” Gatchalian said, adding that the basis was 22 senators.

Gatchalian also confirmed that the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing originally scheduled for Thursday would not push through after newly appointed chairman Sen. Erwin Tulfo moved it to June 8.

“There is no hearing today,” he said, adding that resource persons would not be allowed entry due to the absence of an official hearing.

The senator said heightened security measures at the Senate were preventive in nature amid reports of planned rallies.

He also assured the public that the Senate remains functional despite tensions between rival Senate blocs.

Gatchalian added that senators are discussing the possibility of holding a special session to tackle pending bills and appointments.

Meanwhile, as of writing, the Cayetano bloc—composed of Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, Sen. Imee Marcos, Sen. Rodante Marcoleta and Sen. Loren Legarda—was conducting a Blue Ribbon Committee hearing at the Senate.