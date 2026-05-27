300 days on, flood scandal fades

His speech sparked one of the biggest corruption scandals, triggering investigations by the Senate, House of Representatives, Department of Justice, Office of the Ombudsman, Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (dpwh).

The controversy centered on allegations that billions in flood control funds from 2022 to 2025 were lost to rigged biddings, budget insertions, kickback schemes, ghost projects, and substandard infrastructure involving lawmakers, contractors, DPWH officials and politically connected businessmen.

Early revelations

Among the first major revelations came from Senator Panfilo Lacson, who disclosed in August 2025 that at least 67 lawmakers allegedly acted as contractors for projects implemented in their districts.

Days later, Marcos named 15 contractors who had cornered some P100 billion worth of flood control projects since 2022, many in places not considered among the country’s most flood prone.

Rep. Leandro Leviste then accused Rep. Edwin Gardiola of being the “top DPWH contractor in Congress,” brokering or benefiting from DPWH project allocations. Gardiola denied the allegations.

Investigators later uncovered multiple ghost and defective projects in Bulacan, Oriental Mindoro, Pampanga, Baguio and Metro Manila.

Discaya firms

The scandal widened further after contractor couple Curlee and Sarah Discaya admitted owning nine construction firms that at times bid against each other for government projects.

Government agencies raided the Discaya compound in Pasig City and froze the assets of their firms, including multimillion-peso luxury vehicles and artwork.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board revoked the licenses of several Discaya-linked companies and the Bureau of Internal Revenue charged the couple and one of their aides with owing P7.18 billion in taxes.

Lawmakers implicated

Whistleblowers and former DPWH engineers implicated several lawmakers and senior government officials in kickback schemes tied to flood control project funds inserted in the national budget.

Former DPWH Bulacan district engineer Henry Alcantara and former assistant district engineer Brice Hernandez accused several politicians — including senators Jinggoy Estrada, Joel Villanueva, and Chiz Escudero, former Senator Bong Revilla, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co — of allegedly receiving commissions from infrastructure insertions and flood control projects. They denied all the allegations.

Fallout

The controversy escalated politically in September 2025 after Romualdez resigned as House Speaker amid the mounting allegations, while Escudero was later ousted following the controversy over a P30-million campaign donation from contractor Lawrence Lubiano.

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan resigned and was replaced by Vince Dizon, who slashed P255 billion worth of flood control projects from the proposed 2026 national budget and suspended several DPWH district engineers and officials linked to bidding anomalies.

At the height of the controversy, thousands of protesters marched to the EDSA Shrine demanding accountability over the ghost projects and widespread flooding that submerged communities across the country.

Freeze orders and probe

The AMLC later secured multiple freeze orders covering more than 1,600 bank accounts, as well as dozens of properties, luxury vehicles, insurance policies, aircraft assets and e-wallet accounts allegedly linked to personalities involved in the scandal.

The administration formed the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), led by former Supreme Court Justice Andres Reyes, to probe anomalous projects nationwide.

But despite months of ICI hearings, Senate and House probes, Ombudsman investigations, raids, suspensions, and whistleblower testimonies, many of the controversy’s biggest allegations remain unresolved nearly a year later.

The ICI conducted its probe behind closed doors and has submitted its findings to the Office of the President and the Ombudsman, although the report has not been made public.

The Ombudsman said charges are being readied against former Speaker Romualdez and former Senate President Escudero, while plunder complaints are set to be filed against Estrada and Villanueva.

Former Senator Revilla and several others are under detention while their case is being heard in the Sandiganbayan.