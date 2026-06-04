Four hydropower firms unveil development plans in Kibungan

Tello said a consolidated location map would serve as a valuable reference for future planning and development initiatives involving the municipality's growing hydropower sector.

Representatives from Cordillera Hydroelectric Power Corporation (COHECO), Coheco Badeo Corporation, Kataguan Resources Development Corporation and Aboitiz Power participated in the meeting alongside barangay officials and residents from affected communities.

COHECO reported that its 60-megawatt hydroelectric project, which spans Badeo, Amburayan and portions of La Union, is already in operation. The company said ongoing activities include work on the powerhouse, access road development and land lease management. The project was completed over a 26-month period.

Meanwhile, Coheco Badeo Corporation outlined plans for its proposed 500-megawatt pumped storage hydroelectric power plant in Barangay Badeo. The project is scheduled for development from 2026 to 2030 and remains in the pre-engineering stage.

The company said it is currently completing documentary requirements and conducting preparatory activities such as land surveys, soil testing, consultations with landowners and environmental studies involving local flora and fauna.

Kataguan Resources Development Corporation, in partnership with Tagel Corporation, presented its proposed 30-megawatt hydroelectric project covering areas from Mayos and Lengsad to Bakbakan in Barangay Poblacion. Company representatives said exact infrastructure locations still require ground verification.

The project is expected to take seven to 10 years to complete as the company continues evaluating its financial viability. The firm also requested support from the local government in securing endorsements, zoning clearances, barangay clearances and other necessary permits.

Aboitiz Power, through its partnership with Headcor, discussed plans for a proposed 40-megawatt greenfield hydroelectric power plant stretching from Botiwtiw in Barangay Poblacion to Lebeng in Barangay Badeo.

The company said the project will be subject to bidding under the Green Energy Auction Program. Although it already holds a service contract and water permit and has completed initial surveys and consultations, it is still awaiting additional clearances and building permits. The company also faces an estimated 20-month wait before receiving a notice to proceed.

The conference forms part of the municipality's efforts to monitor and coordinate energy developments that could contribute to local economic growth while addressing community and environmental concerns.