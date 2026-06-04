Farmers' group blasts Senate chaos, call chamber ‘rotten’ amid political turmoil

“Ilang araw nang walang sesyon ang Senado. Kung ayaw magtrabaho ng mga senador, ano pang ginagawa nila? Sayang ang buwis ng taumbayan sa kanila,” the group said.

The organization said the developments in the Senate expose the deep-seated problems of the country's political system and bureaucrat capitalism, with rival factions allegedly more focused on securing positions and influence than addressing pressing economic concerns.

KMP also pointed to the arrest of Senator Jinggoy Estrada in connection with a plunder case involving alleged irregularities in flood control projects, calling it further evidence of corruption reaching the highest levels of government.

“Bawat araw ay may bagong drama sa Senado: pagkanlong sa puganteng si Bato dela Rosa, kudeta at agawan sa liderato, pagboykot sa sesyon, at iba pa. Ipinakikita ng lahat ng ito kung gaano na kabaho at kabulok ang isang institusyong dapat sana’y nagsisilbi sa mamamayan,” the group said.

According to KMP, the Senate turmoil is linked to the intensifying political conflict between the camps of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.

The group expects tensions to escalate further as Duterte's impeachment trial approaches and corruption issues continue to hound government officials.

The farmers' organization criticized senators for allegedly ignoring long-standing demands for genuine land reform, higher wages, lower food prices, and stronger support for local food production.

“Habang patuloy na bumabagsak ang presyo ng mga produktong bukid, tumataas ang gastos sa produksyon, at lumalala ang kagutuman at kahirapan, wala namang nakikitang seryosong tugon mula sa Senado,” KMP said.

The group maintained that the Senate should not serve as a refuge for officials accused of corruption, plunder, and other serious crimes, stressing that all those involved in anomalies and misuse of public funds must be held accountable.

KMP also urged lawmakers to proceed with the impeachment case against Duterte and prevent political maneuvering from derailing the process.

It likewise called for Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to face proceedings before the International Criminal Court.

The group further pressed for the continuation of investigations into alleged corruption involving flood control projects and other government programs funded by billions of pesos in public funds.

“Habang nag-aagawan sila sa pwesto at impluwensya, lalong nalulugmok sa kahirapan ang mamamayan,” KMP said.

KMP urged farmers and the public to strengthen collective action in demanding accountability, combating corruption, and advancing calls for livelihood support, food security, and social justice.