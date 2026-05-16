Filipinos urge senators to focus on national issues amid Senate tensions

“It’s honestly disappointing. My family and I watched it last night and we were shocked because this is supposed to be a safe place for the country,” she said.

Marilyn added that she initially thought the issue would be resolved quickly, but noted that the conflict now appears likely to continue while many national concerns remain unresolved.

She said lawmakers should prioritize the country’s existing problems instead of prolonging political disputes.

Ben, a student, also expressed frustration over the situation, saying the Senate has begun to resemble “a circus” because of the public disagreements among lawmakers.

“It’s painful to watch because the people making the laws are also the ones breaking them,” he said during an interview in Sampaloc.

Ben added that many Filipinos are already burdened by concerns involving the economy and flood control, urging senators to focus on solutions that would directly benefit the public.

He also said citizens hope government officials will listen more closely to ordinary Filipinos instead of fueling further division.

Meanwhile, Aya, a worker, said some people initially viewed the situation humorously because of the exchanges among lawmakers, but stressed that the issue should now be clarified to prevent it from distracting the government from more important matters.

“At first we laughed because it seemed like they were making their own movie, like they were all part of one drama in the Senate,” she said.

Aya added that the continued exchange of accusations among officials has only deepened public frustration and confusion.

She said she hopes authorities will take immediate action and peacefully resolve the issue so government leaders can refocus on the country’s more urgent problems.

Despite their differing views, the residents shared a common call for clarity, accountability, and peace within the Senate, emphasizing that Filipinos want leaders who will prioritize resolving national concerns over political conflict.