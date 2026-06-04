Bong Suntay cited for House rules breach over remarks vs Anne Curtis

The House of Representatives has sanctioned Jesus “Bong” Suntay after its Committee on Ethics and Privileges ruled that his remarks about actress Anne Curtis breached House rules and expected standards of conduct.

Lawmakers adopted Committee Report No. 299 on Wednesday with 263 votes in favor, affirming the panel’s finding that Suntay engaged in inappropriate behavior during a 3 March House Committee on Justice hearing and through related social media posts.

The ethics panel, chaired by JC Abalos, recommended a formal reprimand, community service, attendance at a gender sensitivity seminar and a public apology to Curtis and women. The committee said Suntay’s remarks were offensive and inconsistent with the dignity expected of members of Congress.

During the proceedings, Suntay acknowledged making the statements and apologized to those who were offended.