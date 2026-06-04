Elevated daily look: 3 styling tips

Why did Steve Jobs always wear a black long-sleeve top together with denim pants to all of Apple’s major launches? What’s with Mark Zuckerberg’s style “Meta-morphosis” from “Zucker” or “Zucks” to just “Zuck”?

Apart from being both tech icons, Jobs and “Zuck” share another thing in common: they’ve harnessed the power of basic clothing as a tool for personal branding.

Besides saving you some time and effort during those “I’ve got nothing to wear” days, basics can help elevate any style through layering.