Wear it your way: PBB stars break down fashion archetypes

Unfolding across monthly drops from May to July, the campaign breaks youth style into different moods: The Rebels (May), Preppy Athletes (June), and Girl/Boy Next Door (July). Each drop feels like a different character arc—different entry points into self-expression, all designed for mixing, matching, and rewriting the rules in real time. Think prep meets street, sporty meets soft, clean lines interrupted by unexpected edge.

And the best part? It stays accessible—statement pieces that don’t feel out of reach, with tops starting at PHP 499 and bottoms at PHP 899. Easy to wear, easier to make your own.

At its core, Style Codes reflects a generation that doesn’t believe in just one version of identity. Everything is layered, fluid, and always evolving. Bringing that energy to life is the new Club PENSHOPPE roster—each one embodying their own code, their own frequency.

And then there’s Mika Salamanca. A PBB: Celebrity Collab Edition Big Winner alongside Brent Manalo, Mika steps into the lineup like a full-circle moment—soft one day, edgy the next, street the next. No box, no fixed lane, just evolution in motion. Her presence completes the crew, not by making it uniform, but by making it more real.

Since stepping out of the Big Brother house, each PBB star has carved out their own space in fashion, content, and culture—building identities that don’t sit still. Together, they feel less like a “cast” and more like a collective: distinct, dynamic, and unafraid of contrast.

The styling follows the same energy—polished but not perfect, structured but relaxed, familiar but reworked. It’s that intentional clash that makes it feel alive.