Can a Kakampink and a DDS still be friends?

The short answer, surprisingly, is yes.

While the online noise makes it feel like we’re living in two different worlds, science suggests that keeping "that one friend" who votes differently might be the best thing for our collective sanity.

A 2025 study by Angela J. Bahns and colleagues, published in "Social Psychological and Personality Science," found that politically diverse friendships are linked to lower hostility toward political outgroups and greater comfort with disagreement. In plain language, people who maintain friendships across political lines tend to navigate differences with more ease and view opposing supporters with greater understanding.

The finding echoes earlier research from the Pew Research Center in 2016. The study found that people with close friends from the opposing political camp generally held warmer views of political rivals and relied less on stereotypes.

The lesson is simple: friendship creates context. It is far easier to appreciate nuance when the person on the other side of the political fence is someone you’ve laughed with, traveled with, cried with, or called at two in the morning.

Politics may dominate the timeline, but friendship operates on a different algorithm. Candidates come and go. Election cycles rise and fall. A solid barkada, however, has a way of outlasting campaign seasons, comment wars, and trending hashtags.

The research points to a hopeful conclusion: a Kakampink and a DDS can share the same table, the same group chat, and the same friendship—provided both bring something more valuable than agreement to the conversation: respect.