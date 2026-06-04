Abarrientos turns from zero to hero

Cone was livid after Rey Nambatac, who was Abarrientos’ primary defensive assignment, went on a rampage and scored 13 of his 19 points in TNT’s run that got it out of an 18-point hole.

The Tropang 5G even went up, 95-90, with over three minutes left in the opener of the best-of-seven series.

Abarrientos answered with consecutive four-pointers in an 8-2 Ginebra counter for a 100-97 lead with 20 seconds left. TNT knotted the count on a RR Pogoy trey before Kings resident import Justin Brownlee hit the game-winning Bankshot jumper with 0.6 seconds.

“Basically, that was me getting hard on a player and the player responding. That’s the way it’s supposed to be,” Cone said.

Abarrientos understood where Cone was coming from and just did his job as a professional.