Tulfo says no resignation plans for Cayetano despite growing pressure

Despite the controversy, Sen. Erwin Tulfo said there are no plans for Cayetano to step down, noting that the minority bloc does not have the numbers needed to force leadership changes in the chamber.

In an interview aired on GMA's "24 Oras," Tulfo alleged that Cayetano violated Senate rules by canceling sessions without properly informing both the majority and minority floor leaders.

“Meron po, ‘yung una po kaagad, ‘yung do’n sa Section 4 po na bilang tungkulin po as Senate President na ‘I will hereby discharge faithfully my duty,’” Tulfo said, referring to provisions governing the duties of the Senate President.

Tulfo said the minority bloc is discussing whether to pursue an ethics complaint but suggested that concerned citizens could also bring the matter before the Senate ethics committee. He added that if such a complaint is filed, Cayetano should inhibit himself from participating in committee deliberations.

The senator also said that should the Senate presidency become vacant, the current 11-11 split between the majority and minority blocs could trigger realignments, with some lawmakers reportedly considering support for Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian.

Meanwhile, Tulfo said the minority remains open to participating in the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing scheduled for 4 June as tensions continue within the chamber.