Swing hard, miss often, return tomorrow

Others come with friends in tow, often the same friends who said things like “just keep your head down” or “it’s all in the hips,” before quietly stepping back to enjoy the show from a safe distance.

The first few swings are always a mix of hope and chaos. There’s the dramatic full swing… the surprising whiff… the accidental ground-first contact that sends a clump of turf flying farther than the ball ever dreamed of going. And yet, every now and then, there’s that one clean strike — the sound of it alone enough to make them believe they’ve unlocked something special.

It’s a funny little scene repeated everywhere: strangers becoming golfers, one awkward swing at a time, slowly discovering that this game is as frustrating as it is addictive.

Been there, done that.

It’s been 40 years since I first picked up a club during a Philippine Airlines media tournament in Cebu, and golf has remained exactly what it promised to be from day one — an endless process that keeps testing your patience, determination, and quiet hope that this swing might finally be “the one.”

Some days you hit it decently. Most days you’re reminded it’s a game that humbles everyone, no matter how long they’ve been at it.

If there’s one piece of advice I can give to newcomers, it’s this: get a good coach — someone who truly understands the game and, more importantly, can explain why your swing is producing that banana slice or why the club keeps meeting the ground before the ball.

Golf can feel random at the start, but it rarely is. Most early struggles trace back to a handful of fundamentals that were never really set in place.

Start with the basics and don’t rush past them: a proper grip, a balanced stance, and a simple, controlled takeaway. These are not glamorous parts of the game, but they are the foundation everything else is built on.

Think of coaching as your first real investment in golf — not the latest driver or a full set of shiny clubs. Equipment can help, but it won’tfix a flawed swing. A good coach will.

Get those fundamentals right early, and progress comes faster. More importantly, frustration becomes manageable, because you start understanding what went wrong instead of just guessing and hoping the next swing behaves differently.

I’ve been exposed to a lot of coaching philosophies — tried them all, really. I’ve changed equipment more times than I can remember, got properly fitted at least once, attended workshops, and picked up tips from some of the country’s top pros and coaches.

And yet, after all that movement and experimentation, I’ve come to a simple realization: you eventually have to stick to what works for you.

Golf instruction can be excellent, even world-class, but no two swings are exactly alike. What works beautifully for one player can feel completely unnatural for another.

At some point, you stop chasing every new idea and start building trust in a method that fits your body, your timing, and your rhythm.

The real progress often begins when the search for the “perfect swing” ends — and the focus shifts to consistency, comfort, and understanding your own game.

In the end, it’s less about finding the best system, and more about committing to the one you can actually repeat under pressure.