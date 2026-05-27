Japan taught Anna Kei a game beyond the swing

Three times a week in Japan, Anna Kei Fernandez is already at the course before the day fully wakes up.

The air is still. The fairways are perfectly kept. Everything runs on time, almost like clockwork. Players arrive early, routines are followed without question, and silence sits comfortably over the course.

But Anna is not holding a club when she steps onto the tee box. Instead, she is carrying four for her flight. In this part of the world, the practice is one caddie per flight.

It was not exactly the path she imagined when she left the Philippines at 18 with her Japanese mother.

Anna moved to Japan with a simple goal in mind: to get better. Not just as a golfer, but as a person. Staying home, she felt, would have been too easy.