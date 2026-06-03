Student files ethics complaint vs Cayetano over Senate no-show

In an eight-page complaint submitted to the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, complainant Mark Joseph Duque alleged that Cayetano and other absent senators collectively failed to attend the session without valid justification, preventing the chamber from conducting official business.

“This directly resulted in the immediate suspension of legislative proceedings, causing an unjustified delay in the resolution of critical national measures, committee reports, and privilege speeches,” the complaint stated.

Duque argued that the failure to convene affected several pending legislative measures, including bills on hospital detention, benefits for healthcare workers, indigenous peoples' rights, sports administration and cultural heritage, as well as scheduled privilege speeches.

The complaint further alleged that the Senate leadership's actions may constitute neglect of duty and violations of constitutional provisions, Senate rules and other laws governing public accountability.

The filing comes amid a deepening leadership dispute in the Senate after the minority-led Solid Bloc 11 called for Cayetano's resignation, accusing him of failing to discharge his responsibilities following repeated failures to establish a quorum.

The bloc earlier cited Rule XIV, Section 41 of the Senate rules, which it said requires consultation with both the majority and minority leaders before a session may be postponed.

“Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano SHOULD RESIGN as he has shown that he cannot function as the leader of the Senate,” the group said in an earlier statement.

No immediate response from Cayetano's office was available as of posting.