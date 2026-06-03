Rizal cop relieves over traffic incident in Taguig

The Rizal Police Provincial Office (Rizal PPO) on Wednesday strongly condemned any form of irresponsible, violent, or inappropriate behavior that may endanger the life, safety, and rights of anyone, especially if there are members of the police involved.

In a statement, Rizal police provincial director P/Col. Eleazar Barber Jr. said Rizal PPO immediately acted to respond to the vehicular incident that happened in Taguig City on 2 June, Tuesday, whose video went viral on social media.