Rizal cop relieves over traffic incident in Taguig

The Rizal Police Provincial Office (Rizal PPO) on Wednesday strongly condemned any form of irresponsible, violent, or inappropriate behavior that may endanger the life, safety, and rights of anyone, especially if there are members of the police involved.
In a statement, Rizal police provincial director P/Col. Eleazar Barber Jr. said Rizal PPO immediately acted to respond to the vehicular incident that happened in Taguig City on 2 June, Tuesday, whose video went viral on social media.
"As an immediate measure, the said personnel was immediately removed from his unit and is currently placed in restrictive custody while relevant verification and investigation of the incident is being carried out also involves thorough investigation to hold the police involved accountable in accordance with existing regulations and our corresponding authorities limits," Barber said.
"All our police officers are strictly reminded to exercise discipline, self-control, and high level of professionalism at all times. The Rizal PPO will not condone to any behavior that may undermine the public's trust in our organization," the Rizal police chief added.