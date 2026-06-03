Pintuyan ends whale shark interaction season

Municipal Tourism Officer Edilberto Alapag said interactions with whale sharks in Sogod Bay concluded on 1 June and will resume when the next season opens in October. The area typically attracts the gentle giants from November to May, when natural plankton blooms provide an abundant food source.

Pintuyan's whale shark tourism program has gained recognition for its strict conservation measures. Local authorities prohibit feeding, baiting and touching the animals, allowing the whale sharks to follow their natural behavior and migratory patterns while helping preserve the marine ecosystem of Sogod Bay.