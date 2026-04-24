Beached whale grips, divides Germany

Sociologist Christian Stegbauer said the whale, a highly intelligent and social animal, had become an object of human “projections,” with people engaging, especially on social media, in “a kind of competition on who cares most for the animal.”

While rescue workers have exhausted themselves in cold water, the odyssey has also featured heated rifts between veterinarians and self-proclaimed “whale-whisperers,” fundraising scams and esoteric attempts to heal the whale through chanting.

The drama began when the 13-meter cetacean was beached on a Baltic Sea sandbank on 23 March at the seaside resort Timmendorfer Strand near Luebeck, far from its Atlantic Ocean habitat, with remains of a fishing net in its mouth and in poor physical condition.

Since then a series of rescue attempts — involving volunteers, environmental groups, maritime police, work crews with excavators and millionaire sponsors — have repeatedly raised hopes that were quickly dashed, as the whale has swum off, zig-zagged and ended up beached again.

German media have broadcast the hapless creature lying motionless in shallow water for hours on end, with men in diving suits splashing water on it using kayak paddles.

Tide tables have become the stuff of national interest, and rare moments when the exhausted whale has blown water or flapped its fin have warranted breaking news bulletins.