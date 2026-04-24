Beached whale grips, divides Germany

BERLIN (AFP) — The sad saga of a humpback whale stranded a month ago on the German coast has sparked a flood of compassion but also a media frenzy, angry spats, conspiracy theories and death threats.
As Germans have followed the travails of the sea mammal, dubbed “Timmy” by a newspaper, on their live news tickers, TV screens and influencers’ YouTube and TikTok channels, some worry about what its epic struggle says about a nation’s collective psyche.
Sociologist Christian Stegbauer said the whale, a highly intelligent and social animal, had become an object of human “projections,” with people engaging, especially on social media, in “a kind of competition on who cares most for the animal.”
While rescue workers have exhausted themselves in cold water, the odyssey has also featured heated rifts between veterinarians and self-proclaimed “whale-whisperers,” fundraising scams and esoteric attempts to heal the whale through chanting.
The drama began when the 13-meter cetacean was beached on a Baltic Sea sandbank on 23 March at the seaside resort Timmendorfer Strand near Luebeck, far from its Atlantic Ocean habitat, with remains of a fishing net in its mouth and in poor physical condition.
Since then a series of rescue attempts — involving volunteers, environmental groups, maritime police, work crews with excavators and millionaire sponsors — have repeatedly raised hopes that were quickly dashed, as the whale has swum off, zig-zagged and ended up beached again.
German media have broadcast the hapless creature lying motionless in shallow water for hours on end, with men in diving suits splashing water on it using kayak paddles.
Tide tables have become the stuff of national interest, and rare moments when the exhausted whale has blown water or flapped its fin have warranted breaking news bulletins.
Cushions, pontoons
The wave of sympathy tipped into public anger on 1 April when regional authorities announced they were convinced the badly injured and distressed animal could no longer be saved.
Activists quickly staged beach protests on the island of Poel near Wismar, where the animal had by then ended up, demanding further rescue attempts.
Various government officials, veterinarians and green groups received hate mail.
“The citizens participating in the debate react emotionally, while the scientists try to argue rationally,” Stegbauer, the sociologist with Frankfurt University, told Agence France-Presse. “The two approaches clash.”
Conspiracy theories surfaced online that the whale had been deliberately driven into the Baltic Sea and all had been staged by a cabal of scientists, authorities and environmental organizations.
Till Backhaus, environment minister for the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, said some rescue workers had received death threats.
Despite experts warning that trying to save the creature would only cause it more pain, two multi-millionaires then jumped in with an elaborate rescue plan involving inflatable cushions and pontoons.
“I believe that life is the most important thing we have, and I simply felt that I had to do something,” Walter Gunz, founder of a large consumer electronics retail chain, told the Neue Osnabruecker newspaper.